Three kids injured in shooting outside Whitehaven Library, police say

Three children were shot in Whitehaven Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened during a fight among peers outside the Whitehaven Library at 4120 Millbranch Road, said Maj. Karen Rudolph, spokesperson for MPD.

All three of the children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Two children are in critical condition and one is in non-critical condition, she said.

Suspects in the shooting are at large, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

