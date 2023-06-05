Three kids shot, non-critically injured in Orange Mound Monday evening, MPD says

Three kids were shot and non-critically injured Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department. All were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and ages were not available.

The kids have not been identified, nor were the ages of the victims available to The Commercial Appeal on Monday evening.

According to MPD, officers got a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Douglass Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

"Officers located three juvenile victims suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," MPD Public Information Officer Christopher Williams said in an email statement.

All three were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition, Williams added.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and Williams said there is "no suspect information at this time."

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

