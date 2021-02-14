Three killed when car fleeing from police crashed into canal, Homestead police say

Devoun Cetoute, David J. Neal

A driver racing from an attempted traffic stop wound up crashing his car into a Homestead canal Saturday morning, police say, killing three of the people inside.

Herald news partner CBS4 reported all three people who died were in their teens.

“Twice in the night, officers attempted to stop this vehicle,” Homestead police spokesman Eric Rodriguez told media at the scene, “and, the vehicle, each time, turned its lights off and fled.”

Rodriguez said police eventually stopped a car, but the wrong one. The driver of that car, however, told police he “heard a loud bang! in the 2900 block of East Palm Drive.”

That’s where, Rodriguez said, Homestead police found the car.

The call came to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at 4:35 a.m. Homestead police spokesman Eric Rodriguez told media on the scene that of the first three people pulled out, one went to Jackson Memorial Hospital South and two went to Homestead Hospital. None of the three survived.

A fourth person was found later and taken to Jackson Memorial South and in stable condition, Rodriguez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

