Four killed in three separate crashes

Four people have been killed in three separate crashes in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Two teenagers were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in County Donegal at 00:30 local time.

They have been named locally as Thomas Gallagher and Alana Harkin.

A cyclist on an electric bike died in the second crash, which happened in Dublin at about 12:30.

A man in his 40s was killed in the third crash, which happened in County Monaghan shortly before 16:00.

A total of 165 people have been killed on the Republic of Ireland's roads so far in 2023 - 37 more people than at the same point in 2022.

The crash in Donegal happened near Gleneely, on the road between Moville and Carndonagh in Inishowen.

A man and a woman, both in their late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí (Irish police) confirmed.

A third teenager, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital but his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The road remained closed on Monday morning and forensic investigators have been asked to carry out an examination.

Chair of Inishowen municipal council Terry Crossan said the community had been “absolutely saddened” by the deaths of the teenagers.

“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere condolences to their parents and wider families," he said.

Truck and e-bike crash

The crash on the Dolphin's Barn Bridge in Dublin involved a truck and an e-bike.

The rider was taken to St James's Hopsital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have not said if they were male or female.

The Dolphin's Barn Bridge was closed but has since reopened.

Road closed near Cootehill

The crash in County Monaghan happened on the R188 near Cootehill and involved two lorries.

The driver of one of the lorries was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other lorry was not hurt.

Part of the R188 between Cootehill and Rockcorry remains closed and is likely not to reopen until Tuesday morning, gardaí said.

Gardaí have asked witnesses to either crash, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.