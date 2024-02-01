Three killed as hangar collapses at Idaho airport

Three people died and nine were injured after a metal aircraft hangar collapsed while under construction in the US state of Idaho.

The three killed died at the scene and five were in hospital with critical injuries after the incident at Boise Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue crews tried to stabilise the structure as they pulled survivors from the ruin, the fire department said.

More than 30 people were at the scene when the hangar caved in.

Boise Fire Operations Chief Aaron Hummel told a news conference: "It was a very chaotic scene. I don't know what caused it."

Mr Hummell said there was a crane putting something on the 39,000 sq ft structure at the time of the collapse at 17:00 local time (0:00 GMT).

Officials have yet to name the victims.

The rescue posed a greater challenge because some of the workers had been on a hoist or elevated platform when the hangar fell apart.

Operations at the airport were not affected by the incident.

Idaho Governor Brad Little asked people to keep the victims in their prayers.

"We are also praying for the loved ones of those who died," he said in a statement.