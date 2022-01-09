Three killed, including 12-year-old child, in northwest KS shooting, officials say

Multiple Kansas law enforcement agencies are investigating after three people were found shot to death Saturday night in Pawnee County, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Larned Police Department received a 911 call at 9:05 p.m. Saturday from a man who found the bodies inside of a house in Larned, the KBI said in a news release.

At 9:25 p.m., local law enforcement asked the KBI to investigate the fatal shootings, the release says.

The victims, found at 524 Park St., are 44-year-old Jon B. Smith, 44-year-old Shala M. Smith and 12-year-old Carver A. Smith. Each died from gunshot wounds, the release states. All three lived in Larned.

The coroner pronounced them dead at the scene, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and KBI says there is no public threat tied to the shootings.

The KBI expects to release additional information about the case after victim autopsies are complete.