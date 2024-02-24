Three killed in Jackson County plane crash

JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are dead after a plane crash Saturday afternoon in Jackson County.

A spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a plane crashed at around 12 p.m. near the James A Rhodes airport in Jackson, Ohio. Three people have died as a result of the crash, per the sheriff’s office.

$1 million worth of illegal drugs and firearms netted in Zanesville bust

Barton Road and Keystone Station Road will be closed as law enforcement investigates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.