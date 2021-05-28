Three killed, one injured in Windsor Locks murder-suicide

May 28—Police: 3 killed, 1 wounded in murder-suicide

By Joe Chaisson

jchaisson@journalinquirer.com

WINDSOR LOCKS — Three people were shot dead and one was wounded early today in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police responded to 24 Lownds Drive, a duplex, at roughly 12:53 a.m. after a call that there were "popping noises," coming from the second floor, Lt. Paul Cherniack said this morning.

Officers arrived and found three young adults — one man and two women — with gunshot wounds and no signs of life, he said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

A fourth person, a woman who had been shot in the stomach, was discovered with one of the deceased female victims in a hallway leading to a bedroom, Cherniak said.

That woman was immediately transported to Hartford Hospital, where she had surgery. Cherniack said she was in critical but stable condition.

Another person was located unharmed, police said, adding the person is not a suspect.

Police believe the male victim was the shooter and took his own life after killing the two women and injuring the other.

Police also believe this was a domestic-related incident, Cherniack said.

Cherniack could not reveal how many times the victims were shot and where. He added that the scene is "very bloody, gory, and there's a lot of shell casings on the ground."

The scene is sealed and detectives are working the case. Cherniack said the weapon used has been discovered, but could not share the type of weapon.

Police said the state court inspector's office has been notified, and once a warrant for the residence is obtained, then state police major crime squad will be called in to process the scene.

Cherniack added that this was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.

