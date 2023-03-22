Three killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region: officials

KYIV (Reuters) - Three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone strike on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday morning.

The State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in the city of Rzhyshchiv had been partially destroyed in the attack.

It said two people had been wounded and one had been rescued but that four people probably remained under the rubble.

Officials said more than 100 workers and 28 vehicles were deployed to the scene, and that the search for survivors was continuing after attacks that the Ukrainian military said involved Iranian-made Shahed drones.

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling incidents, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Suggesting Russia did not want peace in Ukraine after almost 13 months of war, he said: "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration had earlier on Wednesday reported that seven people had been wounded in the latest attacks by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 16 out of 21 drones launched at Ukraine overnight by Russia.

Russia did not immediately comment on the latest reports of combat. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the latest reports of fighting.

