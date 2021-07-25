Three killed in Saturday night shooting

Jul. 25—TUPELO — Three people were killed as the result of a shooting around midnight Saturday in a west Tupelo neighborhood.

Tupelo police were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. July 24. Officers responding to the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart found three people with gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male and one adult female were pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Canter.

Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said no other victims have been located at this time.

"The investigation is in the very early stages," McDougald said. "Detectives are working to gather any information regarding suspects or motive."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or email tips to TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov

Authorities plan to release more information on this shooting Monday morning.

This was the second fatal shooting in Tupelo Saturday.

Tadarrel Hall, 28, of Nettleton, died as the result of gunfire around 1 a.m. July 24 in the parking lot of a closed restaurant on South Gloster street. He was carried by car to the hospital and pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Police said Saturday evening that they have a suspect in custody but have not released a name or motive.

