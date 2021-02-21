Three killed after shooting at Louisiana gun shop

A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. (Feb. 20)

Video Transcript

- In this parking lot right behind me. Now two others are said to be in [INAUDIBLE]. What I can see is this is a very somber scene [INAUDIBLE].

TYRONE RUSSELL: So I know I just came out the-- came out the side of the building, and I walked to the front because that's where my car was parked, and I see the guy laid out, and I see my car with bullet holes all over, and that was pretty much all I seen was just dead body.

WANETTA JOSEPH: Well, we were in class, and of course, we could hear the normal shooting from the gun range, but then it got kind of extremely loud like a bomb almost, and it was rapid. And so, I immediately stood up in class and said, that doesn't sound normal. And so all three of the instructors pulled their weapon and asked us to get on the ground, and so we did. We hid behind the table, and I was instructed to call 911.

- Might have to move. We have a unit coming out.