Three people were killed in a shooting in a home near Deadwood late Tuesday night, and the Lane County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.

The Sheriff's Office initially responded a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 14000 block of Highway 36 near Deadwood. Three people were found with gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving care from medics they did not survive, Sgt. Thomas Speldrich told KEZI.

Police say an at-large person of interest is a 25-year-old man who is believed to be driving a silver 1992 Geo Metro with Oregon license plate number 158JZG, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. The rear window of the Geo is possibly broken.

The person of interest was described as a white male, about 5-feet 10-inches tall, and approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office noted. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Police are withholding the names of the victims until next of kin have been notified.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com or 541-521-2498, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Three killed in shooting near Deadwood late Tuesday night