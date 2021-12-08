Three inside vehicle fatally shot on Columbus' Southeast Side near Canal Winchester

Three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Columbus' Southeast Side.

Three people were fatally shot inside a vehicle Tuesday night on Columbus Southeast Side near Canal Winchester.

Columbus police were dispatched at 6:16 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive in the Winchester Lakes Apartments complex, which is located on the south side of Winchester Lakes Boulevard, east of Gender Road and north of U.S. 33.

At a media briefing held near the entrance to the apartment complex, Columbus assistant police chief LaShanna Potts said responding officers found a vehicle on Kodiak Drive that was riddled with bullet holes.

Inside, Potts said, they found three people shot — two juveniles and an adult male. Officers rendered aid, but medics ultimately pronounced the three dead at about 6:45 p.m.

Columbus shootings: Here's an updated map of where homicides have occurred in the city over the last five years

The identities and ages of the three deceased were not being released Tuesday night out of respect for the families, Potts said. No suspects had been identified.

It was not clear if the shooting was a drive-by or not.

Columbus shootings: As shootings increase across Columbus, so do numbers of recovered guns

"We have two young kids who have been murdered," Potts said. "This is unacceptable. I am pissed. It's getting tiresome. This gun violence has got to stop."

As Potts spoke, those at the briefing could hear a distraught woman wailing in the background beyond the police crime scene tape.

"They are babies. They deserve to be here. This mother is grieving, this family is devastated," Potts said. "...There is nothing I can say to this family that will bring them closure."

In response to media questioning about whether the two juveniles were siblings or any of the three were related, Potts said she could not say.

"We will find these monsters," she said. "We cannot allow this to continue."

The reality, however, is that Columbus police homicide detectives have solved around 50% of homicides this year. The three slayings Tuesday night have raised the total homicides in Columbus in this record year to 186 with more than three weeks left in 2021.

Story continues

Columbus crime: Columbus police response times have increased nearly 3 minutes in last 2 years

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 3 people killed in Southeast Columbus shooting near Canal Winchester