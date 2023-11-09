Three killed in suspected drunk driving crash just hours after attending Sexyy Red concert at the Rave in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 28-year-old Ebony Johnson (left), 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson (right) and 28-year-old Bobbie Dyson (middle)

Ebony Johnson had never been to a concert.

She got to see one her favorite artists Sexyy Red at the Rave last week alongside her favorite cousin, Bobbie Dyson.

Only a couple hours after leaving the Rave, Johnson, Dyson and a friend, Lashonda Jackson, were killed when a drunk driver ran a flashing red light and T-boned their vehicle at an intersection on Milwaukee's northwest side, prosecutors say.

The suspected drunk driver, Everton Stewart, left the scene on foot, according to prosecutors. Dyson, 28, and Jackson, 31, died inside the vehicle while Johnson, 28, died a couple hours later at a hospital.

Prosecutors charged Stewart, 23, with 12 counts, half of which are homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle charges. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 40 years to life in prison.

Shanice Jiles, the cousin of Johnson and Dyson, said a Milwaukee police report says that police were "chasing" Stewart when the crash happened. An email to the police spokesman wasn't immediately returned Wednesday night.

What police and prosecutors have said is that police responded to a residence shortly before 2 a.m. Friday where an altercation just unfolded and witnesses told police Stewart threatened a group with a knife. He had been drinking all day and he left the scene in his Toyota at high rate of speed, according to prosecutors.

About 10 minutes later, a crash happened at the intersection of West Florist Avenue and North Sherman Boulevard. Stewart had nearly double the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration level about three hours after the crash, according to police.

Jiles said the women stopped at a gas station and a friend's house between the concert and the crash.

Johnson was looking forward to the concert for personal time as a mother of a 4-year-old boy, worker and student.

"The last time I seen her, that's all she was talking about. ... Ebony and Bobbie were always together," Jiles said. "Bobbie was posting videos at the concert and it was crazy because that was like the happiest we've ever seen her before."

Bobbie Dyson recently moved back to Milwaukee.

"She loved being around her family," Jiles said. "Bobbie loved telling jokes. She was always smiling. She was also at school and working a full-time job."

Jiles said she didn't know Jackson but it was her understanding that Dyson and Jackson were friends.

A woman who memorialized Jackson on social media told the Journal Sentinel that she was Jackson's fiancee. She didn't want her named used.

"Lashonda was my fiancee and we have three kids together," she said. "She was a beautiful person inside and out. She lit up any room she walked in and was there for everybody. This tragic situation has left her loved ones in the deepest form of pain. I just would like everyone to know that she was a light to people and had a beautiful heart."

Johnson and Dyson will be buried alongside each other in matching caskets, Jiles said.

"That's the way it supposed to be."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 3 killed in Milwaukee crash just hours after seeing Sexyy Red concert