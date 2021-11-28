Three killed, two critically wounded amid weekend violence in Charlotte, CMPD says

Weekend violence in Charlotte claimed three lives and two other people have life-threatening injuries, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shootings all happened within a 15-hour period, including a triple shooting at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Harland Street in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said in a news release. The area is in the Oakdale South community, east of the Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say they discovered the Harland Street shootings after responding to a noise complaint.

“When they arrived, they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a house,” police said.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic and two other victims were transported to a medical facility with serious life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

Identities of the people involved have not been released.

Another shooting occurred Saturday in the Druid Hills neighborhood.

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a second homicide at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Olando Street, CMPD said in a news release. Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, CMPD said.

Officers rendered lifesaving efforts, but the teen was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, according to CMPD.

CMPD arrested and charged 18-year-old Junio Alexis Ramos Estrada with involuntary manslaughter, statutory rape and possession of a stolen firearm, the release said.

The Observer does not typically name victims of sexual assault.

A third homicide occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday near the 4800 block of Sadler Road in the Dixie-Berryhill community. The largely rural area is just west of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a body found Saturday, Nov. 27, at a west Charlotte home on Sadler Road.

“Officers responded to a domestic violence call for service,” CMPD said.

A victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found inside of a house, police said. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts prior to Medic’s arrival, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as Samuel Sherrod Gregory, 58, CMPD said.

Investigators are seeking tips in the cases. Anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 orcharlottecrimestoppers.com.

