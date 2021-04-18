Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

Official says shooting took place early on Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers (© 2021 Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Three people have been killed and two have been seriously injured after a shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin.

The suspected shooter has not been found yet but authorities do not deem members of the public to be at risk.

An official in the sheriff's department said the shooting took place early on Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers.

Kenosha County Sergeant David Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident”.

Officials were still trying to work out the identities of the people who died, while the two individuals who were wounded were taken to hospital, Mr Wright said.

The road leading up to the tavern was closed early on Sunday while officials investigate the incident.

In the US, there were 14,400 gun-linked killings in 2019 - with homicides involving a gun constituting for almost three quarters of all killings in the country.

Additional reporting by Associated Press