Three Kings increase reward to find killer

Aug. 11—DANVILLE — Danville's Three Kings of Peace have raised $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of 14-year-old Ronald Miller Jr. of Danville.

Miller was shot to death on July 11.

"We want to provide information to help the Danville Police bring the culprit or culprits to justice," said Frank McCullough, with the Three Kings of Peace and pastor of Danville's Mt. Olive Church.

Rev. McCullough is continuing to accept donations to fund the reward and to provide financial support for Miller's family and the families of other victims of violence in Danville.

For more information, contact Rev. McCullough at 217-766-8735.

The Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room of Mt. Olive Church. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. The center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.

The Danville Police Department has not given any updates on the homicide investigation.

Danville police responded to the 100 block of East Davis Street around 11:27 p.m. on July 11 in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers located Miller on the ground when they arrived, and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

No suspect information has been given, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.