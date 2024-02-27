Three Knox County men accused of dumping concrete, transmission fluid onto oncoming cars

Three men under the age of 20 have been accused of dumping transmission fluid and concrete from a Knox County highway bridge and an interstate overpass.

The Knox County Sheriff's office said it received multiple calls Monday about concrete items being thrown from overpasses onto oncoming cars.

The sheriff's office was dispatched to the 1900 block of West Knox Road, the overpass of U.S. 34 where a driver complained of concrete being thrown from the bridge.

While on scene, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police were dispatched to I-74, mile marker 44, where transmission fluid had allegedly been poured from a Knox Road overpass.

Multiple cars were damaged from the concrete and transmission fluid, the latter of which had reportedly been stolen from a local business.

The following men were arrested:

Mason Stone, 19

Grant Oyler, 18

Hayden Herschelman, 18

All three face multiple charges, including theft over $500, burglary, criminal trespass to property, vehicular endangerment and criminal damage to property from $500 to $10,000.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: 3 Knox County men accused of dumping concrete, fluids onto cars