Three law enforcement officers injured in Chicago shooting

Three law enforcement officers, including two federal agents, were shot Wednesday morning while inside an unmarked vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Two agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and one Chicago police officer were driving onto a south Chicago interstate on-ramp at 5:50 a.m. when someone shot at them, said Police Superintendent David Brown during a press conference.

One of the ATF agents suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, while the other was shot in the torso, police said. The police officer, who was the 36th officer to be shot at in 2021, suffered a graze wound to the back of the head, Brown said.

All three officers were transported to a hospital with non–life-threatening injuries.

It was a violent Fourth of July weekend in Chicago. A hundred people were shot, 18 fatally, in 69 shooting incidents between 6 p.m. on Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, police said Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the suburban Chicago community of Crystal Lake on Wednesday in support of his American Families Plan. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will meet with Biden during his visit and will prioritize the importance of gun control measures to mitigate violence in the city, she said.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the ATF for comment on the shooting but did not immediately receive a response.

