Three in legal trouble after alleged assault in Somers

Oct. 14—An Olney man arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat in Somers during a fracas last month has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Jeremiah Lee Rowles, 19, appeared in Flathead County District Court for his arraignment on assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs charges on Sept. 29. Another man arrested in connection with the incident, Matthew James Flatt, pleaded not guilty to an assault with a weapon charge on Sept. 20.

Rowles' arrest came after deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a Sept. 1 disturbance at a home on U.S. 93 in Somers. According to court documents, deputies heard what sounded like a gunshot inside the home upon arrival.

Two men, identified as Rowles and Flatt, came running around the house soon after, court documents said. A woman, identified as Tifani Curtin, also was found on the property. The victim was located at a nearby home. All four were interviewed, according to court documents.

The disturbance began with the victim's car alarm going off. Curtin allegedly went into his garage and tried to disable the vehicle. When the victim discovered her, he allegedly hit her, thinking she was stealing it. He later went back inside, court documents said.

But Curtin remained in the area and contacted Flatt, who arrived with Rowles, according to court documents.

The two men allegedly entered the house and attacked the man inside. Rowles wielded the baseball bat, court documents said, while Flatt allegedly threatened the man with what looked like a .38 revolver.

According to court documents, Rowles was still holding the bat when deputies arrived. Flatt, meanwhile, allegedly admitted to hitting the victim, but said he pulled out and fired an airsoft revolver.

Rowles earned the criminal possession charge after deputies allegedly found baggies in his pocket and wallet containing a white powdery substance suspected as methamphetamine.

Although no new charges were filed against Curtin for her role in the disturbance, she saw her release from county jail temporarily revoked. In an affidavit filed in district court, deputies wrote that the victim also accused Curtin of hitting him with a blue construction level. Investigators found a level matching that description with blood on its surface, court documents said.

Curtin, who earned the intimidation charge for allegedly threatening public school administrators earlier this year, has since been released on her own recognizance with conditions, including that she reside in Polson and undergo counseling.

Similarly, Flatt was ordered released on his own recognizance. Rowles secured a $50,000 surety bond Sept. 9 to cover his bail.

Flatt and Rowles are expected back in court on March 8, 2023 for a pretrial conference in each of their cases. A pretrial conference in Curtin's intimidation case is scheduled for Nov. 30.

