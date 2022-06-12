Three Legendary Persona Games Are Coming To Xbox And Game Pass

A group of characters from the Persona games stand ready.

Three classic Atlus games, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal, are finally coming to Xbox. The news was announced earlier today during Microsoft’s big Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

All three games will be available on Game Pass and are coming to PC, too.

First up, Persona 5 releases on October 21 for Xbox. The other two games will come later, but those release dates weren’t announced during today’s event.

The Persona games are incredibly popular and beloved JRPGs that focus on teens in Japan who have to balance everyday things like school, relationships and chores with fighting demons and exploring twisted, supernatural worlds and dungeons. Y’know, the usual thing we all did as teenagers.

Persona 3 hasn’t been released on newer, modern consoles, with its last port being on PSP. So to have it coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC at some point in the future is a big deal for fans who want an easier and nicer way to play the classic JRPG which was first released back in 2006.

According to a press release from Atlus, Persona 3 will also feature “enhanced graphics” and Persona 3 and 4 be available to play with French, Italian, German, and Spanish text, a first for these particular entries in the long-running JRPG franchise, says Atlus.

Before the show, rumors had started to swirl about a collection of Persona games heading to Game Pass and Xbox. And it turns out those rumors were accurate.

The other two games will come to Xbox and PC via Game Pass at some undetermined point in the future.

According to an Xbox tweet, all games shown today will be released in the next 12 months so... I guess sometime between tomorrow and June 11, 2023!