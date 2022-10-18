Three Lehigh Acres teenagers arrested, charged in connection with armed robbery

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested three Lehigh Acres teenagers after authorities say they committed a violent robbery.

On Oct. 10, deputies responded to a home in area of Alabama Road and Palm Boulevard, in Lehigh Acres, in reference to an unfolding burglary.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim of an initial crime was shot at and chased into a family’s home by one of the suspects involved. Two other family members were also battered as the suspect chased the initial victim.

During the investigation, deputies identified three of the possible suspects involved as minors.

As a matter of policy, The News-Press doesn't identify minors facing criminal charges.

Detectives made contact with the minors at their homes. After all three suspects, including two siblings, unsuccessfully attempted to engage in a physical altercation with deputies at the residence, they were detained and positively identified by the victims.

Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence in an attempt to locate the firearm used in the crime.

They located a 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded AK-47, five semiautomatic handguns, 53.4 grams of meth, 78.7 grams of cocaine, $27,550 in cash and several other items, including drug paraphernalia consistent with sale of illegal narcotics.

One of the siblings was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary with battery and battery.

The other sibling was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the crime.

The third suspect was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and tampering with or harassing a witness, victim or informant.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Acres teens face multiple charges in armed robbery