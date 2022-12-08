Three Lincoln-Charter students charged with posession, deputies say

Three teens, including one juvenile, have been charged with possession of drugs on school property on Wednesday, according to officials.

On Wednesday afternoon, a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was approached by a person who said there was something being sold out of a pickup truck in the school parking lot.

The deputy on the scene approached the vehicle in the parking lot of Lincoln Charter School and asked the driver to roll down their window. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle with three people inside.

After admitting to a small amount of marijuana in the center console, the occupants were asked to leave the vehicle. The driver told the deputy there was a red bag someone had left in the truck, but he wasn’t sure who.

The deputy pulled the red cotton bag from the truck during the vehicle search. Inside the red bag were large plastic bags filled with what was believed to be marijuana. In the bag, there was also a digital scale, THC vaporizer cartridges and a bottle of vodka. The total amount of marijuana taken weighed about 519 grams.

Cellphones from all three passengers were seized by deputies.

The Lincoln Charter School resource officer was notified and came to the scene with the principal and vice principal.

The driver, Austin Ryan Davis, 18, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, liquor possession by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Zackary Thomas Digiacomo, 19, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of alcohol by anyone under 21 years of age and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Digiacomo is being held under a $7,500 secured bond.

The passenger in the front seat, a 17-year-old male, will be charged under a juvenile petition and was turned over to a parent at the scene.

The three suspects are seniors at Lincoln Charter School-Denver.

