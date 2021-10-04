Three Lindstrom men arrested on charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Stephen Montemayor, Star Tribune
·4 min read

Federal prosecutors have charged three Lindstrom men in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including allegedly using a shield to assault law enforcement.

Prosecutors in the District of Columbia charged Robert Westbury, 62, his son, Isaac Westbury, 19, and a third man, Aaron James, 35, with crimes ranging from assaulting Capitol police officers to disrupting government business. The arrests occurred barely six months after another son, Jonah Westbury, 26, was charged in connection with participating in the Capitol siege.

The FBI arrested the three men on Monday, and a judge unsealed a 10-count indictment — five felonies, five misdemeanors — following their first court appearance. All five felony charges are against Isaac Westbury and James, who also both face additional misdemeanor charges.

Monday's arrests bring the total number of Minnesotans charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to eight people so far. According to the George Washington University Program on Extremism, more than 600 people have been charged with federal crimes related to storming the U.S. Capitol as a pro-Trump mob sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Reached by phone Monday, Rosemarie Westbury — who shares an address with the defendants but did not confirm her relationship to them — described the case as a "tyrannical system that is bullying the citizens of this once great United States of America."

"It's a false narrative," Westbury said. "None of these individuals that were brought into custody have any criminal records. None of them have any criminality within them. None of them did any criminal activities."

She later added: "The government that we have in place is a domestic threat as far as I'm concerned."

FBI agents are still seeking help tracking down participants in the events of Jan. 6, fanning out nationwide in what has been called the biggest criminal probe ever undertaken by the Justice Department.

A federal grand jury in D.C. charged Isaac Westbury and Aaron James with using a law enforcement shield to "forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate and interfere" with an officer and with carrying a dangerous weapon into the U.S. Capitol as they allegedly tried to "impede the orderly conduct of government business and official functions." Both are felony charges.

Robert Westbury is not accused of using a weapon during the riot but instead faces misdemeanor charges of illegally and knowingly entering the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt government business and functions. Charges against all three also included parading, demonstrating and picketing in a U.S. Capitol Building. The charging document is light on details aside from listing the federal crimes levied against the men.

Keala Ede, a federal public defender assigned to represent them, declined to comment on Monday. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia also declined to comment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Schultz allowed all three men to be released from U.S. Marshals Service custody in Minneapolis after brief initial court appearances conducted virtually on Monday. Proceedings in their D.C. cases will continue remotely next week.

Ede said in the hearing that Jonah Westbury, the 26-year-old relative also awaiting trial in D.C. on charges related to the Capitol riot, was planning to pick up the men once they were released from custody Monday.

As part of their release conditions, the three are barred from possessing firearms or destructive devices, "excessive alcohol consumption" or illegal drug use. They were also ordered to turn over their passports. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Oct. 12 before a District of Columbia judge via Zoom.

Jonah Westbury, was arrested and charged in April for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. The FBI said that a former high school classmate told the bureau that the person saw videos posted to social media by Westbury in which he narrated his actions inside the Capitol.

Westbury, a former wrestler for the University of Mary Marauders in Bismarck, N.D., recorded himself spinning around and laughing inside the Capitol, according to an FBI affidavit. "We made it," he said, according to the affidavit. "We got pepper sprayed, got abused."

"First time in the Capitol," he said in another video, also taken in the Capitol. "I'm proud of every [expletive] one of you."

Charging documents filed against Jonah Westbury in April made no reference to his relatives as also participating in the events of Jan. 6.

Jonah Westbury's next court appearance in the District of Columbia is scheduled for Nov. 3. His attorneys and prosecutors have told a judge that they may be able to resolve the case before it would go to trial. Charges against him include many of the same that his relatives now face: entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building and grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

    A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded. “It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • Police: Nurse kills hospital co-worker, later shot himself

    A nurse shot and killed a co-worker at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday before fleeing and being shot in a subsequent exchange of gunfire with police that wounded two officers, authorities said. The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at an early morning news conference. The 43-year-old certified nursing assistant who was shot was later pronounced dead.