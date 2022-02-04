Three Livingston men arrested after fleeing house where officers served warrant, police say

Livingston police arrested three men Thursday after serving a search warrant during an investigation into a recent shooting, according to a department news release..

Ernesto Negrete, Scott Blaine and James Ventura were arrested after fleeing the house in the 1000 block of D Street in Livingston.

Police officers were at the residence to serve the warrant, and saw several people fleeing from the house in the back of the property, the department release said.

Officers found five firearms, including a rifle and a pistol with no serial number, otherwise known as a ghost gun. Police believe gang activity was involved in the situation.

The search warrant was obtained and served as a result of an ongoing investigation by Livingston police into a Jan. 18 shooting in the 1000 block of Sunrise Court.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of weapons- and gang-related allegations.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Sergeant John Ramirez of the Livingston Police Department at (209) 394-7916. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.