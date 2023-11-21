Three local high schools recognized for student performance in AP classes

HOLLAND — Three local high schools have been recognized for their students’ performance in Advanced Placement classes.

The College Board recently announced its 2023 Advanced Placement Program School Honor Roll, recognizing high schools whose AP classes “are delivering results for students while broadening access.”

There were 487 schools in Michigan eligible for the award, with 124 earning a spot on the honor roll. Ten schools received platinum designation, 25 received gold, 42 received silver and 47 received bronze.

Black River earned gold status, the second highest designation. Holland Christian and Saugatuck Schools earned silver status.

Black River received gold level recognition on the College Board's AP School Honor Roll.

“We are proud of our robust Advanced Placement program and the offerings we have for our students at Black River,” said BRPS Head of School Shannon Brunink. “The value in these challenging courses goes beyond our high school walls, as our students benefit with potential college credits and experiences that are important for admission into their colleges of choice.”

To be eligible for the award, schools must meet several criteria, based on the most recent graduating class. At least 40% of the class must've taken at least one AP exam, at least 25% must've scored a three or higher on an AP exam and at least 2% must've taken five or more AP exams, with at least one occurring as a freshman or sophomore.

The College Board also announced honorees of the AP Access Award, which honors schools that encourage low-income and underrepresented minority students to take AP courses. Black River and Saugatuck both earned Access Award recognitions.

