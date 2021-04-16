Three local law enforcement agencies pursue, catch 'aggressive driver'

Apr. 16—MAXTON — A former Moore County sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies that was prompted by road rage behavior.

Justin Shelley Dale Mack, 33, of Roseland Road in Aberdeen, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, eluding the police, expired plates, and open container, according to the Maxton Police Department. Mack was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

Mack was one of four deputies involved in a July 28, 2018, shooting that left Arthur Kenzie Garner dead after the deputies responded to a domestic call, according to the Sandhills Sentinel. Garner did not shoot at deputies, but "raised his weapon" at officers and did not heed commands to put it down, said former Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey in a press conference, according to the report.

Mack was employed with the Moore County Sheriff's Office from Aug. 22, 2016, to May 28, 2019, according to Moore County Human Resources.

Maxton police received a report of a possible road rage incident in the "early morning hours of Wednesday," according to the Maxton Police Department.

"The complainant advised of an unknown aggressive driver attempting to overtake her vehicle by forcing her from the roadway. As police units were exiting the police department to intercept the vehicles, the caller pulled into the police department parking lot with the suspect vehicle in pursuit, almost striking the caller's vehicle," according to the police department.

Mack, who was driving the vehicle, attempted to leave the scene and a police pursuit began. The pursuit ended on Interstate 95 South near the South Carolina state line, said Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham. Mack was the only person in his vehicle.

Graham deployed stop sticks at U.S. 501 and N.C. 130 outside Rowland town limits, but Mack avoided them and continued to flee police custody, he said.

"Justin Mack was later taken into custody with the assistance of the Rowland Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff's Office," according to the Maxton Police Department.

The victim had no relationship with the offender, and the accident was "purely road rage," Maxton Chief of Police Na'Shayla Nelson said. Alcohol was involved in the incident.

No other information was released about the victim, or if there were passengers in the victim's vehicle.

"Too often there are reports of people being injured by aggressive drivers or never reporting the incidents. The victim in this case alerted law enforcement and drove to a safe location. The quick actions of the victim, our officers, and law enforcement partners brought a swift resolution to an incident that could have easily ended in the loss of life," according to the MPD.