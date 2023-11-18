Three Logansport residents charged in overdose death

Nov. 17—Detectives with the Logansport Police Department took three people into custody for Cass County warrants on Thursday for dealing a narcotic resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

Amber Bradley, 40, and Kayla Lincoln, 28, were each taken into custody at residences in the city. Anton Matthews, 37, was arrested at Cass County Jail due to being incarcerated already on unrelated drug charges. All three suspects are Logansport residents and were arrested without incident.

The investigation stemmed from an overdose death on Sept. 2, 2023 in Logansport.

Assisting agencies in the investigation are the Cass County Drug Task Force and the Indiana State Police. Anyone with information in this investigation are encouraged to contact Detecive Sgt. Clayton Frye at 574-753-4101.