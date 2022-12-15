The three-year loss for adidas (ETR:ADS) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 57% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 51% in a year. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.5% over the last week.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, adidas' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 21% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 25% average annual decrease in the share price. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, adidas shareholders did even worse, losing 50% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand adidas better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for adidas you should be aware of.

