Three lost explorers found in West Virginia mine

By Brendan O'Brien and Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) - Three people who had been lost in a West Virginia mine for four days after crawling in through a ventilation shaft were found alive on Wednesday and brought to the surface, a state spokeswoman said.

Erica Treadway, 31, Kayla Williams, 25, and Cody Beverly, 21, were all being taken to a local hospital for treatment following the rescue, said Samantha Smith of the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training. Smith said she had no immediate information on the condition of the trio, who had been stranded inside the Rock House Powellton mine near the town of Clear Creek since Saturday.

A fourth person who was with the group when they entered the mine while riding all-terrain vehicles in the area, 43-year-old Eddie Williams, found his way out on Monday to alert authorities that his friends were missing.

Search and rescue crews had been hunting for the missing amateur explorers since early on Sunday, pumping water out of the mine and pumping in fresh air with large fans.

The West Virginia National Guard assisted local and state agencies, according to the office of Governor Jim Justice.

"All West Virginians who are driving, riding ATVs, or hiking near abandoned mines please STOP entering the abandoned mines," Justice said on Sunday.

"This is extremely irresponsible behavior that puts our first responders and mine safety crews in unsafe situations when they should be focused on ensuring safety at active mines. I cannot stress enough how dangerous these abandoned mines are and how hazardous they are to humans," the governor said.

An explosion at a coal mine in the same area in 2010 killed 29 people in the worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.





(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)