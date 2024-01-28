Three lottery players narrowly miss massive jackpots — but still win big in New York

Three Powerball and Mega Millions tickets sold in New York won $1 million, just missing out on the top jackpots in each game, lottery officials say.

Two Mega Millions tickets matched five winning numbers in the drawing Friday, Jan. 26, but not the Mega Ball required to win the $285 million grand prize, the New York Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which will rise to an estimated $311 million, with a cash option of approximately $147 million, for the next drawing Tuesday, Jan. 30, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 14, 31, 34, 50 and 61, with a Mega Ball of 13

The winning tickets were sold at a grocery store in Verbank and a gas station in the Bronx, the lottery said.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, a Powerball ticket matched five winning numbers but not the Powerball required to win the $163 million grand prize, the New York Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $174 million, with a cash value of approximately $84 million, for the next drawing Monday, Jan. 29, according to the national Powerball site.

The winning numbers were 7, 38, 65, 66 and 68, with a Powerball of 21.

The winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Queens, the lottery said.

A ticket sold in Kentucky also matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

