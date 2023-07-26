Three Marines found in vehicle in North Carolina, including 19-year-old Madison man, died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, was one of three U.S. Marines found dead in a vehicle in North Carolina.

A 19-year-old man from Madison and two other U.S. Marine lance corporals who were found dead in a vehicle in North Carolina over the weekend suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said.

Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, a motor vehicle operator at Camp Lejeune, was found Sunday morning with two others from his unit, Merax C. Dockery of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Ivan R. Garcia, of Naples, Florida — both 23 years old.

Autopsies revealed their cause of death Wednesday, the Pender County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

About 8:20 a.m. Sunday, a caller to the sheriff's office said her son hadn't arrived on a scheduled flight to Oklahoma the previous night, according to the news release.

The woman said a supervisor in her son's unit was heading to a Speedway gas station in Hampstead, North Carolina, about 30 miles south of Camp Lejeune, to search for him.

Then, about 9 a.m., the sheriff's office received another call that three Marines had been found in a vehicle at Speedway in Hampstead.

The woman knew to direct deputies to that gas station because she had pinged her son's phone to find its location, Sgt. Chester Ward, the sheriff's office spokesman, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Ward also said he didn't know how long the car had been parked at the gas station before it was found or if there were any problems with the car.

He said he didn't know where the Marines were headed but guessed they were passing through Hampstead. It's an unincorporated community along U.S. 17, a main highway between the larger cities of Jacksonville and Wilmington. The Speedway where the men were found is on U.S. 17.

In this image from a military photo database, Tanner Kaltenberg, a motor vehicle operator with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group based in North Carolina, carries ammunition in Setermoen, Norway, on March 23, 2023. He was deployed to Norway for training. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, was one of three Marines found dead in North Carolina after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ward on Tuesday also told the Associated Press that no drugs were found in the vehicle and that foul play wasn't suspected. The Marines said the vehicle was privately owned.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time," Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said in a statement.

The three men were all motor vehicle operators in the 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune, a base on the Atlantic coast in the city of Jacksonville.

Kaltenberg entered active-duty service in May 2021, the Marines said. Before Camp Lejeune, he was based in San Diego at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot and in Missouri at Fort Leonard Wood.

His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon and the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Marines said.

Kaltenberg attended Verona Area High School and played baseball and hockey, according to Madison-area news reports from his prep sports career.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues" of the three Marines, Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said in a statement.

“Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Camp Lejeune Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in vehicle