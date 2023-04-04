Three Marines jump into action to stop knife attack at Chick-fil-A, Virginia cops say

Three Marines stopped a knife attack at a Virginia Chick-fil-A, with one going so far as to snap the knife in half, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Identities of the “three hero Marines” have not been released, but investigators say it’s clear they prevented a stabbing.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Chick-fil-A on Dunn Drive in North Stafford, the sheriff’s office said in an April 3 news release. Stafford is about 65 miles north of Richmond.

“Witnesses advised one male was approached by two others. The three got into a brief argument before a physical altercation ensued. As the two males assaulted the victim, one of the two males pulled out a knife,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and attempted to separate the parties. One of them broke the knife in half to prevent further harm, and the two suspects quickly fled.”

No one was stabbed, but the suspects got away with the victim’s cell phone, officials said.

Deputies canvassed the area and found two males — one 17 and the other 14 — who fit descriptions of the suspects. One was found with the stolen phone, officials said.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery, robbery and attempted felony wounding, officials said. The 14-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with assault and battery and robbery, officials said.

“Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim. Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

