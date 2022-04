The New York Times

BORODIANKA, Ukraine — The first sign of trouble was when a squad of Chechen soldiers burst through the gate. They jumped from their Jeeps, combat boots hitting the pavement hard, and ordered the 500 patients and staff of Borodianka’s special-needs home into the courtyard, at gunpoint. “We thought we were going to be executed,” Maryna Hanitska, the home’s director, said in an interview this week, days after Russian forces withdrew from Borodianka. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Y