Three members of divided family indicted after vicious Long Island brawl

A wild brawl in broad daylight last month between bitterly divided family members outside a Citibank on Long Island has led to assault charges against three of the combatants, officials said Friday.

Patrick O’Connor, 38, James O’Connor, 19, and a 16-year-old boy who was not identified were charged with assault for the caught-on-video fight Dec. 20 outside the Citibank on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.

“These defendants brazenly began a physical brawl in the middle of Sunrise Highway, putting their family and the public at serious risk of harm,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “Fortunately, there were not more serious injuries or casualties that resulted out of this violent feud.”

The violence actually began three days earlier on Dec. 17 at a Centereach restaurant when an argument erupted between Patrick O’Connor and a cousin, 32. O’Connor then tried to hit the cousin with beer bottles, prosecutors said.

Three days later, the two men saw each other again in Hauppauge. The cousin and his father then jumped into a white GMC Sierra pickup truck and followed Patrick O’Connor’s Ford F-150 pickup truck, prosecutors said.

As the vehicles reached the Citibank in Lindenhurst, James O’Connor, Patrick’s son, appeared in a Toyota Tundra with his three younger siblings, ages 16, 12, and 4, prosecutors said.

James O’Connor then allegedly rammed the back of the GMC Sierra, causing his own vehicle, the Tundra, to flip onto its side.

The cousin and his father left the Sierra, as Patrick O’Connor pulled out a wooden stick and started hammering the cousin in the head with the weapon. James O’Connor jumped into the brawl and the teen who was charged also grabbed a stick and started hitting the cousin.

Video shot from across the street from the Citibank and released by the DA’s office shows Patrick O’Connor hitting the cousin, dressed in a black jacket, roughly five times with the stick as the cousin fires back with his fists.

The teen in an orange jacket then enters the fray shoving the cousin and brandishing a second wooden stick, the video shows. An older man— the cousin’s brother — emerges from the Sierra to defend the cousin, who assumes a boxing stance and appears to urge Patrick O’Connor to attack him again.

James O’Connor then appears from behind the overturned Tundra and rushes at the cousin almost like a linebacker, the video shows. He and the cousin grapple and punch each other in the face.

Patrick and James O’Connor and the teen fled after other people intervened. They were later arrested by Suffolk County police.

Emily O’Neill, a spokeswoman for Tierney, did not respond to an email asking about the motive for the familial violence.

One victim needed staples to close a gash on his head and suffered two black eyes with bruising to his shoulder and back, prosecutors said. A second had scratches on his lip, bruises and cuts on his hands, and head and back pain.

None of the children in the Toyota Tundra were injured.

Patrick and James O’Connor were hit with other charges, including reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and leaving the scene of an accident, prosecutors said.

They were arraigned on Thursday in Suffolk Criminal Court. All three were ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Their lawyers did not return phone calls.