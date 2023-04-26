Three men, all 18, arrested in fatal rock-throwing incident just outside Denver

Three men were arrested after allegedly hurling a landscaping rock at a Colorado woman, killing her as she drove just outside of Denver, authorities said Wednesday.

Alexa Bartell, 20, "was killed when a rock was thrown through her windshield as she was driving" north in the 10600 block of Indiana Street at about 10:45 p.m. in Westminster on April 19, according to a statement from Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators.

Bartell was the last of several cars "struck by large landscaping rocks in a spree that began shortly after" 10 p.m. that night near 100th Avenue and Simms Street in Westminster, officials said.

Alexa Bartell. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18, were taken into custody at their homes in Arvada, according to the sheriffs statement.

The suspects were traveling in a black 2016 Chevy Silverado that night, though it wasn't immediately clear who was driving or threw the rock that killed Bartell, officials said.

"All three are suspected of throwing rocks and all three are currently facing charges of" first-degree murder by extreme indifference, according to the sheriff.

It wasn't immediately clear if the three men had hired or been assigned criminal defense lawyers to speak on their behalf.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com