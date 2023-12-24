Three men accused of murder-for-hire plot to kill airplane mechanic over $315k debt

Suren Seetal, 36, was allegedly killed in murder-for-hire plot after he tried to collect more than $300k worth of debts (GoFundMe)

Three men from Broward County, Florida were charged with four counts related to the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 36-year-old airplane mechanic who one of the suspects allegedly owed $315,000.

On Monday, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida announced that 24-year-old Avin Seetaram, 29-year-old Somjeet Christopher Singh and 18-year-old Gavin Hunter had been charged with murder for hire conspiracy, murder for hire, kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

The three men are accused of orchestrating and carrying out the violent kidnapping and murder of Suren Seetal.

Seetal, who was first reported missing by his family on 4 November, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in a wooded area on 21 November.

According to the criminal complaint, an initial investigation by law enforcement found that Mr Singh owed Seetal approximately $315,000 and it had not been paid back. Seetal’s girlfriend told law enforcement that Seetal was “trying to collect his debts.”

Seetal was last seen on 2 November while working at the airplane hanger at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to a GoFundMe started by Seetal’s family.

His family became concerned when he did not return home that night nor show up for work the following day. His cell phone went straight to voicemail when his family tried to contact him.

Cell phone data obtained by law enforcement showed that Mr Seetaram, who knew Mr Singh and Seetal through working in the fireworks business, sent a photo to Seetal of a key in a drawer.

After speaking on the phone, Seetal drove to the location where the key was – an HVAC business that Mr Singh owns and operates and Mr Seetaram works at.

The indictment alleges Mr Seetaram “lured” Seetal to the location using the photo where Mr Hunter was allegedly waiting with a firearm.

Cell photo data tracking information showed Mr Seetaram’s phone pinged while travelling near the location where Seetal’s body was found.

Law enforcement later obtained one of Seetal’s notebooks where he kept information about his firework business. Allegedly, Seetal indicated in the notebook that Mr Singh owed him $315,000.

In a statement provided to The Independent, Mr Seetaram’s attorney, David Tarras, said: “First and foremost, any case involving a loss of life is a tragedy. We extend our sincere condolences to the Seetal family.”

“It’s still very early, but I have been in regular communication with the Government since my client’s arrest, and working diligently with the Government to understand the allegations and reach a just and expeditious resolution to this serious matter,” Mr Tarras added.

The Independent has reached out to attorneys for Mr Singh and Mr Hunter.

Arraignments for the three are set to begin soon. Mr Seetaram will be arraigned on 28 December, Mr Hunter will be arraigned on 2 January, and Mr Singh will be arraigned on 3 January.

If convicted, the charged in the federal indictment carry mandatory sentences of life in prison or the death penalty.