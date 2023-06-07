Three men arrested for attempted murder in connection to Lodi home burglary

Jun. 7—Lodi Police Department officers have arrested three men, one of whom is from Lodi, on suspicion of attempted murder stemming from an incident on Locust Street in March.

Officers were dispatched to an interrupted burglary at a residence on the 400 block of West Locust Street at about 11:22 p.m. on March 16.

The 45-year-old male who reported the burglary was struck by gunfire during the incident and taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim survived, but sustained significant injuries.

Detectives later identified 28-year-old Rayshan Quarles of Sacramento as a suspect and 31-year-old Isaiah Ware of Stockton as a person of interest, police said.

In addition, detectives identified several locations in Stockton and Sacramento related to the investigation.

On June 1, detectives and members of the department's SWAT unit, with the assistance of the Sacramento County Parole office, the AB 109 Task Force and Stockton Police Department, served search warrants at five different locations in Sacramento and Stockton, police said.

During the search, detectives found a short-barreled AK47, two handguns, several high-capacity magazines, ammunition, drugs for sale, and other pieces of evidence related to the investigation.

With the additional information obtained from the search warrants, Ware and 19-year-old Lodi resident Zachary Adler were also identified as suspects in the investigation.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and several other felony violations, including burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted great bodily injury, armed with a firearm during commission of a crime, obstruction, illegally possessing a weapon, and causing bodily injury involving the brain or paralysis,

Adler was also charged with being a convicted person/ward of juvenile court in possession of a firearm.

According to San Joaquin County court records, He has no prior charges against him within the county as an adult.

Ware has a lengthy criminal record, which includes an arrest in 2011 for evading police and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. In 2015, he was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, vandalism and willful cruelty to a child. In 2017, he was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and assault with a deadly weapon.

Quarles was arrested in San Joaquin County in 2013 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction. He was arrested twice in 2015, once for obstruction and being a prohibited and convicted person in possession of a firearm, and obstruction. His second arrest was for evasion, according to court records.

All three are scheduled to appear in Lodi Superior Court on June 9.

Police are is asking anyone with information to call 209-333-6727, or Detective Raul Elias at 209)-269-4839. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 23-1713.