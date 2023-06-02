BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek Police arrested three men Thursday following a narcotics raid in the central part of the city.

Police seized two handguns, about $1,500 and suspected narcotics from a house in the first block of Frisbie Avenue after executing a search warrant at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Officers arrested the Battle Creek men — ages 23, 35, and 39 — on warrants unrelated to the raid. Police plan to submit weapons and narcotics charges for the three suspects, pending lab analysis of the found substance.

Officers in the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit developed the investigation that led to the raid, police said. The BCPD Special Investigations Unit, Highway and Hotel Interdiction Team, and Gang Suppression Unit assisted with the investigation.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Three men arrested in Battle Creek narcotics raid