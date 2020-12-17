Three men arrested, charged after shooting in home, injuring 9-year-old girl, police say

Three men have been arrested following a Wednesday shooting that seriously injured a 9-year-old girl, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, police said they responded to reports that shots had been fired into an occupied home in the 900 block of Davenport Street. Officers found four rounds had entered the house, one of which struck a 9-year-old girl. Medic took the victim to the hospital, officials said.

Five other people, whose ages ranged between 6 and 84, were in the house, police said.

Police said they charged and arrested 21-year-old Anthony Smith, 23-year-old Tariq Miller and 23-year-old Shiodon Shipp.

The real-time crime center identified the suspects’ vehicle in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road, officials said. When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, a pursuit ensued and eventually ended in the the 2000 block of Patton Avenue

All three men were arrested and charged with four counts of shooting into an occupied property, five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony conspiracy. Shipp and Miller were also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police encourage anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.