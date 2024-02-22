Three men arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in south Wichita

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed 1-year-old Taidyn Anderson in south Wichita on Sunday.

Wichita police arrested Wichita men ages 17, 21 and 25 on Thursday on suspicion of felony murder, WPD spokesperson Lt. Aaron Moses said in a news release. Police have not yet named the suspects.

The 25-year-old is on parole for criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The 21-year-old man is on pretrial supervision for a charge of criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, the news release said.

Police previously called the shooting a “targeted incident.”

Officers responded Sunday night to a shooting call at the Sugar Creek Apartments, 2550 S. Oliver. They arrived and found Anderson unresponsive after being struck by gunfire along with two 24-year-old women.

All three were taken to a hospital where Anderson died from his injuries; the women’s injuries were critical but non-life threatening, police said.

A 24-year-old man, a 5-year-old girl and 10-month-old girl were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred but were not hit.