Three men arrested in connection with shooting in Cincinnati Entertainment District

A fight leading to a shooting in the Cincinnati Entertainment District resulted in the arrest of three men.

Kervans Toussaint, 22; Dominique Mills, 23; and Alain Joaquin Hernandez, 20, were arrested in connection with a shooting of a 24-year-old about 1:50 a.m. Sunday in West El Paso near the intersection of Cincinnati Avenue and Mesa Street, El Paso Police Department officials said.

A fight between the three men and the 24-year-old victim started at the corner of the street when a person fired a gun and struck the victim in the lower torso, officials said.

The shooting cause a large crowd to run from the area.

El Paso County constables in the area saw the shooting and called for assistance from the El Paso Police Department.

Police officers arriving at the scene setup a perimeter and began collecting evidence, officials said.

An investigation identified the three men as being part of the shooting, officials said.

Toussaint, Mills and Hernandez were each arrested Wednesday on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The men were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

The men appear to wearing military uniforms in their jail booking photos.

El Paso police listed Fort Bliss as the address for both Mills and Hernandez. Toussaint was listed as a Lower Valley resident.

Fort Bliss officials could not immediately be reach to confirm the men are soldiers stationed at the post.

Bond was set at $300,000 for Toussaint, while Mills and Hernandez had their bonds set at $200,000.

The men have yet to post bail as of Friday, jail logs show.

No further information has been released.

