Three men arrested after jugging in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three men were arrested, accused of planning and attempting a “jugging” robbery in south Austin last week, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

The suspects were identified as Dimarkus Mitchell, 31; Darrian Haywood, 33; and Darrell Jones, 31, according to APD.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers were working on a special assignment in an attempt to prevent vehicle burglaries and violent crimes. Officers were in the area of the Chase Bank, located at 701 E. Stassney Lane and saw a Gray Toyota Camry and a Gray Nissan Altima in the bank parking lot, according to the affidavit.

From left to right: Dimarkus Mitchell, 31; Darrian Haywood, 33; Darrell Jones, 31

Officers then saw a person, later identified as the victim, enter and then leave the bank before getting into a silver SUV before driving away. Immediately after that, both the Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry also drove away and followed the SUV, court records said.

Both vehicles followed the SUV to a business near West Oltorf Street. When the victim got out of the SUV, both suspect vehicles “maneuvered in the parking lot” so one vehicle was blocking the victim’s vehicle from leaving and also concealing view of the business, according to the affidavit.

One of the suspects then got out of one of the vehicles, ran up to the victim and attempted to take her purse. When she resisted, the suspect “violently threw her to the ground and took the purse.” That suspect then ran away from the area, and both suspect vehicles drove away in the same direction the other suspect was running, court records said.

The victim told police her purse had $200. She also suffered injuries caused from the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Officers helped the victim after the suspects ran away, according to police. However, other officers followed the suspects, and other units also arrived to help arrest them.

While searching both suspect vehicles, officers “found several instruments commonly used to commit burglaries and theft,” according to police. Officers also found the victim’s purse in the same area where suspects drove away from.

Mitchell, Haywood and Jones were arrested and charged with robbery by assault, as well as engaging in organized crime, according to police.

No attorney information was listed for either suspect, according to online court records as of Nov. 8.

APD said this special assignment was “in response to the pervasive problem of jugging crimes in the Austin area.

What is jugging?

Jugging was explained by APD as a form of robbery. A suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM or check-cashing store to their next location. There, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim, and demands or takes the money, police said.

Police said the crime usually happens when cash is visible as the victim leaves the bank or ATM.

