Three men arrested linked to drive-by shooting in Frayser, police say

Three men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Frayser.

On Aug. 10 at approximately 7:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Mountain Terrace Street.

They were told that someone was in the 3500 Block of Mountain Terrace Street when a Nissan Altima drove by, and four people inside opened fire.

No one was hurt, but a nearby home with three people inside was hit with bullets, according to MPD.

Warrants were issued for William Gaddy, Jashaun Hall, James Boyd, and Marvin Roper.

On Aug. 17 at approximately 2 PM, MPD received a tip that William Gaddy was at Ridgecrest Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found three men inside a Hyundai Santa Fe, Gaddy, and two others, later identified as Altavious Gulledge, and Dontrell Barbee.

The three got out of the Hyundai and ran on foot, police said.

After a brief footchase, the three men were arrested.

The Hyundai came back as stolen, and several weapons and two backpacks with marijuana inside were found inside, police said.

William Gaddy was charged with Theft of Property of an Automobile $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property of a Firearm $1,000-$2,500, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon (4X), and Evading Arrest on Foot. He was also charged with his warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Altavious Gulledge was charged with Theft of Property of an Automobile $10,000-$60,000, Theft of Property of a Firearm $1,000-$2,500, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

Dontrell Barbee was arrested on his warrants for Aggravated Assault (5X), Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 (2X), Evading Arrest on Foot (2X), Resisting Official Detention, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault Acting in Concert (4X), and Disorderly Conduct.

