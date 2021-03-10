Three men arrested for mail theft in Plumas Lake

Appeal Staff Report, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 10—A Yuba County Sheriff's deputy arrested three Oroville men in Plumas Lake this week for allegedly stealing property from various neighborhood mailboxes.

At around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Joshua Collins, 33, Sean Smiley, 26, and Samuel Smiley, 30, were arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property, and identity theft.

Collins had an active warrant in Butte County for a parole violation.

The deputy stopped the three men in a red 2008 Nissan Altima in the 1700 block of Stinson Way, Plumas Lake. The driver was unlicensed and the deputy found the story the men gave for their activity as suspicious, according to a press release.

During a search of the vehicle prior to its impoundment, dozens of items of suspected stolen property were located in the car and later confirmed as stolen from several cluster mailboxes throughout Plumas Lake, according to a release.

The investigation remains open and deputies are continuing to locate victims and confirm property ownership of the suspected stolen items located in the suspects' car. YCSO reported the incidents to the U.S. Postal Inspectors and anyone with further information is encouraged to call 749-7777.

Collins was transferred to Butte County and Sean Smiley and Samuel Smiley were released from custody with future court dates.

