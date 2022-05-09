Three men arrested after Merced officer stops commercial burglary in progress, police say

Three men have been arrested after an officer foiled a commercial burglary in Merced, according to authorities.

An officer responded Sunday to the Merced County Public Works yard located 715 Martin Luther King Jr. Way to investigate a suspicious vehicle, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Once on scene, the officer found that a lock on a gate had been cut.

The officer entered the property and three men fled on foot, according to police. Officers established a perimeter in the area and were able to capture two of the men. Police said the third man was arrested a short time later after he was found hiding in the Merced Truck and Trailer yard.

The men are accused of forcing entry into a welding shop where they were found removing equipment and tools when they were interrupted by the officer, according to police.

The men, identified as 29-year-old Brayan Vazquez, 22-year-old Erick Vasquez and 48-year-old Lekxai Soulanone, were arrested and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, vandalism, conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, according to jail records.

All three men remain in custody in lieu of $32,000 bond.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer DeHoyos at 209-385-6912 or by email at dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.