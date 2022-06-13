Three men arrested after police investigation into body found near Koepke Street

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in the Northside of Corpus Christi on Thursday, according to a news release from Corpus Christi police.

The release stated officers were called to the 2500 block of Koepke Street around 12:03 p.m. for a possible accident.

Romeo Salinas, 18

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man, identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday as Don McCollough, suffering from critical injuries. McCollough was later pronounced dead.

The release stated homicide investigators learned through a preliminary investigation that the man had been left unresponsive as a result of an altercation that escalated into an assault.

The suspects, the release stated, fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Aaron Moreno, 17

Investigators with the department's Homicide and Robbery Unit secured murder warrants for 18-year-old Romeo Salinas, 17-year-old Aaron Moreno and 19-year-old Santiago Paz on Friday, according to the release.

Officers with the department's Gang Unit took Salinas into custody on Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Warrants were served to Moreno and Paz in the Nueces County Jail, where the two were being held on unrelated charges, the release stated.

Salinas, Moreno and Paz were all booked into the jail on separate murder charges. All three are being held on $500,000 bonds.

Santiago Paz, 19

