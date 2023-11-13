Three men arrested after racist verbal attack on Armistice Day

Three men have been arrested after football fans became involved in a racist attack at Waterloo station on Armistice Day.

British Transport Police had released images of four men wanted in connection with a “racially aggravated altercation” at the London station.

Social media footage showed some men behaving aggressively and squaring up to passengers. One branded those filming him as “terrorist c----”.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Saturday shortly after a pro-Palestinian protest had dispersed from the station.

One of the men captured in the footage wore an Arsenal shirt.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Three men have been arrested in connection with a racially aggravated altercation which took place at London Waterloo Station on Saturday 11 Nov.

“A 57-year old from Surbiton, a 61-year old from West Molesey and a 33-year old from Christchurch are currently in police custody.”

On Saturday the Metropolitan Police said 145 arrests had been made after clashes involving police, the far-Right and pro-Palestine protesters in the centre of the capital.

In a public appeal on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Met also shared images of individuals they were seeking in relation to hate crimes following Saturday’s pro-Palestinian demonstration.

One image showed a smiling woman holding a poster of a palm tree with cut-outs of the faces of the Prime Minister and Suella Braverman, the now former home secretary, among coconuts on a beach.

Speaking on his first Remembrance Sunday as Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps said that despite the “deplorable” actions from the troublemakers seen on Saturday, Britain would rise above such hatred.

Grant Shapps called the actions of the troublemakers 'deplorable' - Victoria Jones/PA

Speaking after he laid his wreath at the Cenotaph, Mr Shapps said: “Right across the country our Armed Forces, veterans and local communities united to commemorate the fallen and remind the world that Britain is a nation of heroes, not hate.”

The Defence Secretary said that the focus of this year’s Remembrance weekend should have been on commemorating “the brave men and women of our Armed Forces”.

“Remembrance weekend should solely be about paying tribute to their outstanding service and extraordinary sacrifice - especially remembering those that have given their today for our tomorrow,” he added.

“Shamefully extremist thugs and racist demonstrators tried to distract us from this moment of national reflection. The actions we have seen from these troublemakers are deplorable and must be met with the full force of the law.”

