Three men arrested in shooting deaths of Flagler County teens

BUNNELL – Two teens shot and killed here earlier this year were innocent bystanders caught in the violence between two wannabe gangster groups that used street justice to settle their differences, said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

At a press briefing on Tuesday at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, Staly announced that his investigators have arrested three people in the murders of Noah Smith, 16 and Keymarion Hall, 16, who were Flagler-Palm Coast High School students.

Smith was shot and killed on Jan. 12 and Hall was shot on May 3. Both were killed in south Bunnell.

Ernest Hall, Jr., the grandfather of murdered teen Keymarion Hall, thanks Sheriff Rick Staly and his investigators for the hard work and investigation that led to the arrest of three men charged with murder.

Arrested are Tyrese Patterson, aka Pooh, 20; DeVandre Williams, aka Dre or Flash, and Stephen Monroe, aka Kreek, 23. The men are each charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Smith and are being held without bail in the Flagler County jail.

Williams is also facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in the shooting death of Hall, Staly said.

Investigators are now looking for Terrell Sampson, aka Rell, 18, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Smiths’ death.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Sampson was arrested May 6 on a warrant for possession of a firearm but was released after posting $100,000 bail.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Staly said a group in Palm Coast known as GSO (Get Stepped On) and a group in south Bunnell were engaged in “street justice” after Sampson and members of the Bunnell group shot at a vehicle occupied by members of the Palm Coast group.

“What we believe was a beef between two groups of wannabe badasses, were the events that led up to the homicide,” Staly said.

Four other members of the groups have been arrested on charges ranging from drug trafficking, battery, domestic battery, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and drug possession, Staly said.

In September Jebea Johnson, 18, who with Sampson belongs to the Bunnel group, shot at a vehicle occupied by Williams and Josiah Feimster, aka J5, of the Palm Coast group, starting the violence between the warring groups, Staly said.

Johnson is the Flagler County jail charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Feimster is also in jail charged with trafficking heroin, drug possession and discharging a firearm in public.

The groups targeted each other in attempted robberies, carjackings and drive-by shootings targeting Sampson, violence that eventually took the lives of Smith and Hall, who were innocent bystanders, Staly said.

“I want to emphasize again the victims of the homicides were good kids. They were innocent victims,” Staly said. “They were not intended targets of the drive-by shootings. Terrell Sampson was the intended target of the shooting.”

In 2,500 hours of investigation, Flagler County sheriff’s detectives used a social media post of the groups posing with guns and a rap song to build their first-degree murder case, Staly said.

In April, Monroe, of the Palm Coast group, released a rap song on YouTube named “OK” making reference to Smith’s murder, Staly said.

“Throughout the investigation our Major Case Unit detectives reviewed multiple social media profiles and various social media interactions, messages, comments, aggressive music content, pictures to piece together the events, the involvement of all four main murder suspects,” Staly said. “This helped us prove premeditation.”

Ernest Hall, Jr., the grandfather of Keymarion Hall, who attended the briefing, said he is happy that sheriff's investigators are making progress in the homicides.

"I miss the talks and the smiles with my grandson," Ernest Hall, Jr., said.

"I like the fact that they are doing something about it (homicides)," Ernest Hall, Jr. said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Teens killed in Bunnell were innocent victims of violent groups