Three men arrested after an SUV smashed into a Miami house owned by the church next door

Three men were arrested on weapons and resisting an officer charges after an SUV smashed through a fence and into the carport of a house owned by the Miami church next door.

Tuesday’s crash is on video, and the damage remained Tuesday afternoon. Miami police say that although officers first encountered the SUV 19 blocks south of the crash, there was no pursuit before the crash and the three men left behind four firearms in the SUV.

By Tuesday night, Miami police had arrested Berge Orozco, 21; Davontae McCrae, 22; and Ahmad Lee, 23.

Police say McCrae was the driver of the BMW SUV, so he was charged with fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of an accident with carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

Lee was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, concealed firearm carry and resisting and officer without violence. Orozco was arrested on the latter two charges.

All three had bonded out of Miami-Dade Corrections custody by Wednesday morning.

Miami police say around 11:20 a.m., the BMW cut off an officer at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 28th Street. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, police say, the SUV driver accelerated up Northwest Seventh Avenue and careened off another vehicle.

Video obtained by WSVN-Channel 7 shows the SUV smashing through the fence and into a carport of a house at 677 NW 47th St. Three men jump out and run in different directions.

Crime scene tape covers the opening in the fence at 677 NW 47th St. created when a BMW SUV smashed through it Tuesday morning.

Though the house appears abandoned, the large side yard bordering Northwest Seventh Avenue is well-kept and contains a sign for Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. Miami-Dade property records say the church, which sits across an alley, owns the house.

Pieces of the fence can be seen bent toward the sign of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church after a BMW SUV was driven through the fence.

McCrae was a highly recruited football player out of Miami Northwestern High. He went to North Carolina State in 2018, but after not playing a down his freshman year, transferred to Eastern Mississippi Community College. From there, he transferred to North Texas State in 2020 and started 8 of 10 games.

Orozco calls himself a “Free Lance Opportunist” on his LinkedIn page and says he is an assistant baseball coach at Northwestern, but Miami-Dade County Public Schools says he isn’t currently affiliated with Northwestern.